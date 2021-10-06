CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Today will be slightly brighter than yesterday: mostly cloudy to perhaps partly sunny in some areas. Expect highs in the upper 60s to around 70.

(Credit: CBS2)

Tonight will be mostly to partly cloudy and cool again. Temps will fall into the low 60s in the city with 50s across our suburbs.

(Credit: CBS2)

Tomorrow’s looking decent with partly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 70s.

(Credit: CBS2)

Friday will be pa​rtly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

