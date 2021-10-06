Today will be slightly brighter than yesterday: mostly cloudy to perhaps partly sunny in some areas. Expect highs in the upper 60s to around 70.
Tonight will be mostly to partly cloudy and cool again. Temps will fall into the low 60s in the city with 50s across our suburbs.
Tomorrow’s looking decent with partly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 70s.
Friday will be partly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.