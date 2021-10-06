NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A New York City Council oversight hearing will be held Wednesday on the city’s mandatory vaccination rules for teachers and education staff.
Committee members will also consider two bills requiring the regular posting of information, including weekly reports on COVID cases broken down by school.READ MORE: Police: E-Bike Rider Killed In Hit-And-Run On Belt Parkway
The hearing comes as New York State’s coronavirus vaccine mandate expands to include health care workers at the Department of Mental Health and workers at the Office for People with Developmental Disabilities.READ MORE: New York State Ethics Committee To Investigate Approval Of Cuomo's $5.1 Million Book Deal
Employees must receive at least one dose of the vaccine by November 1 to keep their jobs. In the meantime, weekly testing for unvaccinated workers starts October 12.MORE NEWS: Teddy Roosevelt Statue Vandalized Outside Museum Of Natural History
