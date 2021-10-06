NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two teens were shot inside a fried chicken restaurant in Harlem on Wednesday night.
The 16-year-old and 17-year-old were involved in some kind of dispute before being shot on 116th Street at Fredrick Douglass Boulevard, the NYPD said.
The 17-year-old was shot in the head and is listed in critical condition at a local hospital. The 16-year-old was shot in the back and is stable.
Witnesses described a frantic scene.
"We heard like three shots. We were having dinner right down the block and I saw who I assume was the person who fired the shots round the corner and speed down on 117th," Amanda D'Archangelis said.
Police said a person of interest was taken into custody.