NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run on the Belt Parkway in Queens.
An e-bike rider was struck and killed around 1 a.m. Wednesday near Lefferts Boulevard.READ MORE: New York State Ethics Committee To Investigate Approval Of Cuomo's $5.1 Million Book Deal
Police said a Dodge Charger hit the back of the bike, dragged it for a distance and then sideswiped a Mercedes Benz E400.READ MORE: Teddy Roosevelt Statue Vandalized Outside Museum Of Natural History
The Dodge pulled over under the 130th Street overpass, where police said the driver and four passengers got out and fled on foot.
The 24-year-old driver of the Mercedes stayed on the scene.MORE NEWS: New York City Council To Meet On COVID Vaccine Mandates
So far, no arrests have been, and the victim’s name has not been released.