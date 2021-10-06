NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The woman police say pushed a subway rider into an oncoming train earlier this week in Times Square faced a judge Wednesday.

The victim is still recovering from her injuries, but the suspect’s family says she suffers from mental health problems and needs help too.

Surveillance video showed the woman police identified as 29-year-old Anthonia Egegbara shove Lenny Javier, 42, of New Jersey, into a train as it approached the station Monday. The impact was so strong, Javier’s shoe came flying off.

Egebara was arrested the next day and charged with attempted murder.

“We all cried when we saw that video. The whole family is distressed and upset about this,” her mother, Dedria Gregg told CBS2’s Nick Caloway. “I feel so sorry for the woman that got pushed in the subway. I am so sorry.”

Egebara’s family says she has long suffered from mental illness and has been diagnosed with schizophrenia, among other disorders. They say she is sweet when she takes her medication, but since she is an adult, they can’t force her to take her prescriptions.

As a result, they say she slipped through the cracks, spending years in homeless shelters and getting into trouble.

“She’s been mental for a while, and the whole family has been struggling and fighting to get her help,” Gregg said. “It’s so hard to have someone in your family that suffers from mental illness. Everybody’s going through it right now. The whole family is distraught.”

As for Javier, she suffered broken bones in her face.

“I never thought it would happen to me,” she told CBS2’s John Dias in an exclusive interview. “Someone needs to take responsibility for this, because it can’t be happening.”

Egebara was in court Wednesday morning, where a judge set cash bail at $100,000.

CBS2’s Nick Caloway contributed to this report.