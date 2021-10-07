NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — More than a dozen people have been arrested, including several teens, in a spate of shootings, carjackings and robberies that terrorized the Bronx.

As CBS2’s Lisa Rozner reported Thursday, prosecutors said the takedown is connected to two murders in July. One of the victims was just 13.

Prosecutors said guns that were shown are tied to at least nine incidents of gun violence this past summer, including the gang-related deaths of 13-year-old Jaryan Elliott, who was seen walking on East 187th Street moments before he was fatally shot, and 16-year-old Raymon Gil-Medrano, who was gunned down while in a cab on a way to a recording studio by suspects on scooters.

“Our young people have no problems getting a gun in their hands and our kids are killing and shooting each other. Where is the outrage?” Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said.

The guns are part of an investigation that led to the arrests of 13 men, ranging from 16 to 22 years old.

On Thursday, the NYPD and Bronx DA announced they are part of rival gangs — the 800 YG’s, based in Belmont, who make money doing street robberies, and Thirdside, based in the Norwood-Mosholu area.

“During this investigation, it’s revealed that 800 YG members have been involved in a citywide robbery pattern, including 47 street robberies and carjackings,” NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said.

Most of them occurred in the Bronx, where the DA said there have been 500 shooting victims this year.

NYPD stats show shooting incidents are up more than 30% in the borough, compared to last year. That’s much higher than the 4% increase seen citywide.

CBS2 asked if cases like a shootout in Morrisania last month will be hard to crack, because no one was hurt.

“So just because it happened and no one was caught right away doesn’t mean that we’re not working on it,” Clark said.

The DA said people under 18 must be held accountable for carrying a loaded gun. Right now, those cases are sent to family court.