NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A student was stabbed Thursday at Fannie Lou Hammer Freedom High School in the Bronx.
The incident happened at around 2 p.m., police said.
The student was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital in stable condition.
Police are still looking for the suspect.
It was not immediately clear what led to the stabbing.
This is a developing story. Check CBS2 News, CBSN New York and CBSNewYork.com for updates.