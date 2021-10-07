NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Citi Bike rider was struck and killed overnight on the Henry Hudson Parkway in Manhattan.
Police said the man in his 40s was riding south near 104th Street when he was hit.
He was rushed to St. Luke's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police said the 73-year-old driver stayed on the scene.
It’s against the law to ride a bike on any road with a speed limit of more than 30 miles an hour in the city.