NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A damning report from his own Department of Investigation slams Mayor Bill de Blasio for misusing NYPD detectives.

The report found he used them as a highly paid “concierge service” to run errands, ferry his children, friends and staffers and run daily security checks on his Brooklyn rental property.

CBS2’s political reporter Marcia Kramer says it also called on the mayor repay the city nearly $320,000 in travel expenses for cops who protected him when he ran for president.

Web Extra: Read The Report (.pdf)

What can you say about a man who ran for mayor saying he wanted to end the tale of two cities and then, once elected, seems to have adopted the kingly air of the entitled, Kramer reported.

What’s stunning here is that the findings and the criticism come from one of his own commissioners.

“It’s not security. It’s essentially a concierge service,” said DOI Commissioner Margaret Garnett.

Garnett with a biting assessment of how de Blasio and his wife Chirlane McCray used the highly paid, highly trained, armed detectives assigned to protect them as, essentially, Uber drivers for their children Dante and Chiara, their guests, their staff, and their friends.

“There was a culture that treated the details as if they were staffers at City Hall in the mayor’s office, as opposed to what their role actually is, which is to ensure the personal protection of the mayor and, if necessary, his family,” Garnett said.

According to the report, detectives:

Drove Dante de Blasio to college in New Haven

Picked him up at train stations

Once he graduated, drove him to work in Brooklyn every day

Picked the mayor’s brother up at the airport when he came to visit, and once drove him to Palmyra, N.J. to pick up a Zipcar an hour and 45 minutes away

Staffers were driven by cops on mayoral errands to pick up food and coffee

The report also found that cops were assigned to do daily security checks on the two rental properties de Blasio owns in Brooklyn.

“Just like it wouldn’t be appropriate for the Secret Service to be checking on the Trump condos on the West Side when he was president, it’s not appropriate use of security detail resources to have them checking on his personal property,” Garnett said.

Even more damning, the report slammed the head of the mayor’s security detail, Inspector Howard Redmond, for trying to obstruct the investigation.

“[He] deliberately sough to destroy his NYPD-issued phone after he was informed he must surrender it,” Garnett said. “Misled the NYPD’s own lawyers… and deleted all communication from both his NYPD and city phones.”

The mayor slammed the report, saying the NYPD should make security decisions for him and his family, not civilian DOI investigators.

“DOI chose not to ask the very people in charge why decisions were made, why things were done to protect me, my family and others. They protect me. That omission is unprofessional, unfair and inaccurate,” de Blasio said.

And NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Intelligence and Counterintelligence John Miller defended the chauffeured rides and other actions because of threats to the de Blasios.

“Three hundred and eight separate threats, 33 of those have specifically referenced his family with the threat. Eleven of those against the first lady and 14 against the mayor’s children,” Miller said.

There are several things to note. First, the mayor is contesting the need to repay the city for the travel and meal expenses racked up by cops on his presidential campaign. Second, the DOI referred the obstruction case against the head of his security detail to the Manhattan DA.

The NYPD has not gotten back to Kramer.