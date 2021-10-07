NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Kathy Hochul has announced rent relief for landlords in New York.
$125-million in state funding is now available to help landlords who could not participate in the federally-funded emergency rental assistance program.
It will provide up to 12 months of past-due rent to landlords who were ineligible because their tenants either declined to complete an application or vacated their residence.
Landlords can start applying Thursday through the state’s rental assistance portal.