NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a package of bills Thursday in an attempt to combat the opioid crisis.
At a news conference, Hochul said the main goal of the five bills is to remove barriers to getting treatment.READ MORE: New York Comic Con Returns In Person At Jacob Javits Center
A major change includes mandating medication-based treatment in all New York state jails and prisons.READ MORE: Teens, 13 And 16, Shot Inside Harlem Restaurant; Exasperated Residents Say It's 'Lawlessness Out Here Right Now'
Hochul said while the bills represent a step in the right direction, more can still be done.
“We’re going to make sure that New York State leads the nation in terms of how we deal with this crisis because our people are suffering. They need us,” Hochul said.MORE NEWS: Parts Of New Jersey Remain Under Boil Water Advisory 6 Weeks After Ida
The governor said the package also decriminalizes possession of a syringe in New York.