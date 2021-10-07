JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A massive new sculpture is turning heads on Jersey City’s waterfront.
The 80-foot statue, named Water’s Soul, overlooks the Hudson River.READ MORE: Department Of Investigation Report Says De Blasio Misused His Security Detail As 'Concierge Service'
It depicts a woman holding a finger to her lips.READ MORE: Teens, 13 And 16, Shot Inside Harlem Restaurant; Exasperated Residents Say 'It's Lawless Right Now'
Arist Jaume Plensa said it invites people to be silent and listen to their own thoughts.MORE NEWS: Pfizer Applies For Emergency Use Authorization For Its COVID Vaccine In Children 5-11
It will officially be unveiled October 21.