By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Art, Jersey City, Local TV, New Jersey, sculpture

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A massive new sculpture is turning heads on Jersey City’s waterfront.

The 80-foot statue, named Water’s Soul, overlooks the Hudson River.

It depicts a woman holding a finger to her lips.

Arist Jaume Plensa said it invites people to be silent and listen to their own thoughts.

It will officially be unveiled October 21.

