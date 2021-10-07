NEW JERSEY (CBSNewYork) — Parts of New Jersey remain under a boil water advisory six weeks after the powerful storm Ida hit the area.
Excessive runoff into the New Street Reservoir in Woodland Park first prompted the advisory.READ MORE: New York Comic Con Returns In Person At Jacob Javits Center
The Passaic Valley Water Commission said the advisory impacts Passaic, Paterson, and parts of Clifton and Woodland Park.READ MORE: Gov. Hochul Signs Bills Aimed At Combating Opioid Crisis
Residents are being told to use boiled or bottled water for things like drinking, preparing food, brushing teeth and mixing baby formula.
Bottled water is being provided at distribution sites across the impacted towns.MORE NEWS: Teens, 13 And 16, Shot Inside Harlem Restaurant; Exasperated Residents Say It's 'Lawlessness Out Here Right Now'
The water commission said it continues to flush out the reservoir.