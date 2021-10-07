NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) –– You may spot some superheroes on the streets as New York Comic Con returns Thursday.
Fans lined up early outside the Jacob Javits Center.READ MORE: Teens, 13 And 16, Shot Inside Harlem Restaurant; Man Killed In Washington Heights
The event runs through Sunday.READ MORE: Citi Bike Rider Struck And Killed On Henry Hudson Parkway
Everyone ages 12 and up will have to show proof of vaccination.MORE NEWS: NYPD: 2 Teens Shot Inside Harlem Restaurant
Several celebrities are expected to appear on panels, including “Stranger Things” David Harbour, Hayden Christensen from “Star Wars,” and “Star Trek” stars Willism Shatner and George Takei.