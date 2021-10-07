NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two teenagers are hospitalized after a shooting at a restaurant in Harlem.

Police say another person was killed overnight in Washington Heights.

One of the Harlem victims is just 13 years old. He was shot in the head inside Mama’s Fried Chicken after some kind of argument.

The other victim, a 16-year-old, was shot in the back.

“We heard like three shots. We were having dinner right down the block. And I saw who I assume was the person who fired the shots round the corner and speed down 117ths,” witness Amanda D’Archangelis told CBS2.

The noise was enough to draw a crowd at 116th Street and Frederick Douglass Boulevard.

“Pop, pop, pop. Really loud. Pop, pop, pop,” D’Archangelis said. “Everyone stopped outside, everyone looked around, what’s happening?”

Police said the victims were the intended targets.

Officers are questioning a person of interest, who is also just a teenager.

Early Thursday morning, another shooting turned deadly in Washington Heights. Police said a 26-year-old man was shot in the back multiple times.

So far, no arrests have been made.

The NYPD says year-to-date there have been 1,224 shooting incidents with 1,437 victims. The numbers are concerning enough, but there have been several young, innocent victims.

Last week in Boerum Hill, Brooklyn, a 16-year-old was shot in the head at a park.

“I have to be strong for my daughter, but all I want to do is curl into a ball and scream,” Kyla-Simone Sobers-Batties mother, Nadine Sobers, told CBS2.

Anyone with information about any of the shootings is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.

CBS2’s Kevin Rincon contributed to this report.