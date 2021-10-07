NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – It’s an exciting development that parents have been waiting for in the fight against COVID.
Pfizer has applied to the FDA for emergency use authorization to use its COVID vaccine in children ages 5-11.
As CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez reports, Pfizer already has authorization to give its vaccine to children ages 12 and up, and while it is true that children rarely become severely ill from COVID-19, the Delta variant hospitalized 30,000 kids in August, and 125 have died.
That's why public health experts, school administrators and parents welcome the news that the FDA says it has already scheduled a meeting for Oct. 26 to consider authorization.
“The Pfizer mRNA vaccine for children ages 5-11 years will be a third of the adult dose, which makes sense to me, because we know children have a robust immune response. And they’re much smaller than adults,” said Dr. Jennifer Lighter of NYU Langone Health.
The lower dose should also reduce any side effects from the vaccine. Experts say the vaccine does more than protect the child.
"We know most transmissions of COVID occur in the home. So when a child gets protected, the members of that home get protected. And then the community gets protected as well. Anyone that surrounds that child is also protected from transmission," Lighter said.
There are more than 28 million children in the U.S. ages 5-11. If the FDA moves quickly, a vaccine for them could be authorized between Halloween and Thanksgiving.