NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The search is on for a gunman who exchanged fire with NYPD officers near Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Police told CBS2’s Jessica Layton it all started after police pulled over a vehicle.

Surveillance video shows frantic people running into a restaurant for cover after shots were fired in Brooklyn, right outside Barclays Center.

“They look frightened. They were saying, ‘There’s a shooting outside. There’s a shooting!'” restaurant owner and chef Patrick Simpson said.

Simpson said he was scared, too, ducking as the sound of gunfire interrupted an afternoon meeting.

“I heard a gunshot. I think one or two shots. When I came outside, I heard cars spinning up the block,” Simpson said.

He was hearing a police pursuit on Atlantic Avenue. Sources told CBS2 cops got a call that a man in black BMW had a gun. They tried to stop the car and the driver kept going. Layton was told that’s when someone inside the vehicle shot at police and cops fired back.

“It’s chaos. It’s pure chaos,” one person said.

So many surrounding streets had to be shut down as police took pictures and placed evidence markers next to shell casings and glass, it caused gridlock in an already congested area — on a concert night, no less.

“You can’t get to Atlantic Avenue. You can’t get to Flatbush. You can’t do nothing. Police is not helping out. Traffic is backed up,” one person said.

It was so bad, two fire trucks were delayed getting to an emergency. And for Simpson, the day ended with a lot of lost business.

“It just basically shut down the entire business from 2 o’clock. From when it happened, it has been totally slow,” he said.

Somehow, it doesn’t seem that bullets hit anybody, and for as chaotic as the scene was, nobody was hurt.

CBS2’s Jessica Layton contributed to this report.