NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The Red Hot Chili Peppers are coming to spice up the Big Apple.

The rockers announced their global tour last month, but are only now revealing their tour dates.

The video of their tour announcement is a send-up of the news that might make Ron Burgundy proud.

They’ll be playing MetLife Stadium on Aug. 17, 2022 with The Strokes and Thundercat.

Tickets go on sale Oct. 8 at 10 a.m.

For more information, click here.

