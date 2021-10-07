NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The Red Hot Chili Peppers are coming to spice up the Big Apple.
The rockers announced their global tour last month, but are only now revealing their tour dates.READ MORE: New York Comic Con Returns In Person At Jacob Javits Center
The video of their tour announcement is a send-up of the news that might make Ron Burgundy proud.
Breaking News out of the KHOT News Room pic.twitter.com/84NTmROjk2
— Red Hot ChiliPeppers (@ChiliPeppers) September 24, 2021
They’ll be playing MetLife Stadium on Aug. 17, 2022 with The Strokes and Thundercat.READ MORE: Famed Carnegie Hall Holds First Performance Since March 2020 Shutdown, And Spectators Enjoy Every Second Of It
Tickets go on sale Oct. 8 at 10 a.m.
For more information, click here.MORE NEWS: Report: Alan Kalter, Announcer For 'The Late Show With David Letterman', Dies At 78