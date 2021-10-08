NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a man they say broke into the same Lower Manhattan restaurant two weeks apart.
The first incident was reported shortly after 2 a.m. on September 21 at Cafe Select Restaurant on Lafayette Street.
Police said the suspect used an unknown object to force open the basement door. Once inside, he allegedly stole approximately $6,500 and professional chef knives worth about $900.
Two weeks later, police said the same man pried open the basement door with a crowbar. It's unclear exactly what was stolen this time.
Anyone with information about the burglar is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.