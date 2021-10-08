NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A young boy died Friday after falling out a window in Harlem.
It happened around 10:20 a.m. on West 133rd Street near Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard.
Police identified the victim as 3-year-old Daniel Galeas.

He was rushed to New York City Health+Hospitals/Harlem, where he was pronounced dead.
The building super told CBS2’s Jessica Moore the boy fell from a fourth floor window where an air conditioning unit was not properly secured.
His family said he would have turned 4 on Monday.
