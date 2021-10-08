HILLBURN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A car fire in Hillburn caused some big delays Friday evening.
As CBS2’s Jim Smith reports, it happened on the ramp from northbound I-287 and Route 17 that takes drivers onto the northbound New York State Thruway.
At one point, the ramp was completely shut down due to the fire. One lane of traffic is currently open.
During the process of trying to get the fire extinguished, significant delays occurred on the northbound side of I-287. It also caused delays on the northbound side of Route 17.