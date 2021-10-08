EAST MEADOW, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Long Island man is accused of sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl in the candy aisle of a Dollar Tree.
Nassau County Police said the incident happened on September 19 at the store on Hempstead Turnpike in East Meadow.READ MORE: Taxi Drivers Rally Against City's $65M Medallion Relief Program Outside Council Hearing
READ MORE: 3-Year-Old Daniel Galeas Falls To His Death Out Harlem Window
Heriberto Colon allegedly touched the girl three times at different locations inside the store.
The 40-year-old was arrested Thursday at his Franklin Square home. He was charged with three counts of sexual abuse and one count of endangering the welfare of a child.MORE NEWS: GrowNYC Teams With Love, Tito's For Series Of Garden-Focused Projects
Police ask anyone who thinks they may have been a victim of Colon to call the Nassau County Special Victims Squad at 516-573-4022 or 911.