NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a group of women attacked an employee at a nail salon in the Bronx.
It happened shortly before 5:45 p.m. on September 2 at Estefy Nail Salon on Westchester Avenue.READ MORE: Queens Man Refusing To Come Down From Tree, Police Negotiating For 3rd Day
Police said the suspects began arguing with the 32-year-old employee about her service. They allegedly grabbed a gel nail lamp and started to leave the salon.READ MORE: Taxi Drivers Rally Against City's $65M Medallion Relief Program Outside Council Hearing
When the employee tried to stop them, police said one suspect bit her right hand, stunned her right arm with a stun gun and punched her multiple times in the face.
The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.MORE NEWS: 3-Year-Old Daniel Galeas Falls To His Death Out Harlem Window
Anyone with information about her attackers is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.