Today’s another decent looking day with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the mid 70s.
Tonight we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. Temps will fall into the 60s in the city with 50s across our suburbs.READ MORE: 10-Year-Old Girl Robbed On The Way To School In Queens
Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy, cooler and breezy with just a slight chance of showers. Expect highs in the 60s.READ MORE: NYPD: Suspect Hiding In Queens Tree For More Than 36 Hours
We’ll then have to keep an eye on the second half of the weekend as a low pressure system tracks up the coast. As of this morning, showers are likely, though the heavy rain seems to be staying just S&E or offshore all together. Of course, we’ll need to continue to watch this system over the weekend.
MORE NEWS: Subway Push Suspect Anthonia Egegbara Due In Court On Attempted Murder Charge
Monday: some lingering clouds with highs above normal (low 70s).