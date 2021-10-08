NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An NYPD transit officer was caught on camera chasing after a teenager accused of stealing a cell phone on a subway in Brooklyn.
The officer was on a train with his body camera rolling when the 15-year-old suspect started running Thursday afternoon.
“You guys are f#€kin' fast!”#WATCH as a teen who snatched a phone from a straphanger tries to bolt from @NYPDtransit cops. The suspect thought he’d outrun one of NY’s Finest — and fastest — but the veteran officer quickly made the arrest.
NYPD is always here for New Yorkers. pic.twitter.com/mCpSI8MB3d
— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) October 8, 2021
The officer took off after him, chasing him all the way onto the street before taking him into custody.
The boy is now charged with grand larceny.