CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Crime, Local TV, New York, NYPD, Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a suspect has been hiding in a tree for more than 36 hours in Queens.

The man is wanted for allegedly assaulting a woman.

READ MORE: 10-Year-Old Girl Robbed On The Way To School In Queens

Police said he climbed into a tree and has been hiding among the branches since 2 p.m. Wednesday in Brookville.

READ MORE: Subway Push Suspect Anthonia Egegbara Due In Court On Attempted Murder Charge

Streets are closed off in the area.

MORE NEWS: Vice President Kamala Harris Set To Visit Garden State

Police said when the man comes down, he will be arrested.

CBSNewYork Team