NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a suspect has been hiding in a tree for more than 36 hours in Queens.
The man is wanted for allegedly assaulting a woman.
Police said he climbed into a tree and has been hiding among the branches since 2 p.m. Wednesday in Brookville.
Roody Thomas has been up in a tree here in the Brookville section of Queens since Wednesday. Police say his mom called claiming he was threatening her. He shouted down saying cops are here in retaliation to a lawsuit he filed against the NYPD over abuse while in custody. pic.twitter.com/7kV9Mi1S3J
— Kevin Rincon (@KevRincon) October 8, 2021
Police said when the man comes down, he will be arrested.