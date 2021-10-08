CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Local TV, New York, Times Square

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A woman was critically injured after a cell phone snatching in Times Square.

It happened Friday afternoon.

Police say a man chased after a homeless man who stole his phone. During the chase, the homeless man plowed into a woman outside a pizzeria.

The woman fell, and police say she cracked her skull when her head hit the pavement. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The homeless man took off but was later caught and arrested.

