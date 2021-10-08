CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Essex County College, Kamala Harris, Local TV, montclair, New Jersey, Newark, Politics, Vice President

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Vice President Kamala Harris will visit New Jersey today, with child care and vaccinations on the agenda.

Harris is expected to arrive mid-morning at Newark Liberty International Airport.

READ MORE: 10-Year-Old Girl Robbed On The Way To School In Queens

She will take part in a roundtable discussion shortly before noon at Montclair State University about the proposed federal investment in child care, which is part of the administration’s economic agenda.

READ MORE: NYPD: Suspect Hiding In Queens Tree For More Than 36 Hours

The vice president will then tour a vaccination site around 2:40 p.m. at Essex County College.

MORE NEWS: Subway Push Suspect Anthonia Egegbara Due In Court On Attempted Murder Charge

She departs for D.C. from Newark around 4:30 p.m.

CBSNewYork Team