NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Vice President Kamala Harris will visit New Jersey today, with child care and vaccinations on the agenda.
Harris is expected to arrive mid-morning at Newark Liberty International Airport.
She will take part in a roundtable discussion shortly before noon at Montclair State University about the proposed federal investment in child care, which is part of the administration's economic agenda.
The vice president will then tour a vaccination site around 2:40 p.m. at Essex County College.
She departs for D.C. from Newark around 4:30 p.m.