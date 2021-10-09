NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A massive fire tore through four Bronx apartment buildings overnight, the FDNY said Saturday.

It took almost 170 firefighters to get the fire under control, but neighbors also rushed to the scene and helped get people out, CBS2’s John Dias reported.

Video shows flames shooting from the roof and smoke swallowing the sky above 418 East 143rd Street in the Mott Haven section.

FDNY officials said the fire was contained to one building, but not for long, when firefighters arrived around 10 p.m. Friday.

“Fire was pretty advanced on arrival at 418 and we quickly learned that it had spread already to 416,” said Chief Dean Koester.

The four-alarm fire quickly engulfed four apartment buildings and sent pandemonium across the area.

No one was hurt, due in part to neighbor Jacqueline Moncesino.

“I was coming from by grandmother’s wake and we saw smoke here… and I got out and I smelled it,” said Moncesino, who lives across the street.

Moncesino and her sister called 911 then sprang into action.

“My sister and I, we started banging on doors and called the fire department. We started getting everybody out, and then eventually the flames came through the top floor,” Moncesino said. “Just the right thing to do. Everybody’s got to take care of each other.”

Fire officials remained on the scene Saturday morning to investigate how the fire started.