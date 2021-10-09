NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to identify a group of individuals wanted in connection to several assaults that took place back in September.

The incidents happened within the span of an hour on Sept. 11.

The first happened around 5:15 p.m. on a Manhattan-bound L train near Moffat Street and Wilson Avenue.

According to police, the group approached a 16-year-old boy and demanded money, but the boy refused.

One of the individuals then allegedly punched him in the face and stole the boy’s iPhone, Apple Air Pods, glasses, $25 and a wallet, which contained credit cards.

Police say around 5:53 p.m., inside the Union Square subway station, a female individual approached a 31-year-old woman who was coming down the stairs of the station and they got into an argument.

The individual then allegedly hit the woman, causing a bloody nose and swollen eye. Nothing was stolen.

About two minutes later, police say a group of individuals approached a 41-year-old man on East 14th Street between Second Avenue and Third Avenue. The group allegedly started an argument with the man that led to a physical fight.

According to police, the man was punched in the face several times and the group tried to rob him, but they did not get away with anything.

Photos and video from the first incident have been released.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.