By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Expect mostly cloudy skies with a cool breeze out of the northeast. There will be a few spotty showers or drizzle here and there, but nothing to cancel outdoor plans over. Just don’t expect any sunshine. Highs will be seasonable in the mid to upper 60s.
As low pressure to the south creeps northward, the shower risk continues overnight. Best candidates are along the coasts and once again, it’s scattered and mainly light. Temps won’t drop off too much… upper 50s and low 60s.
For Sunday, we’re getting grazed as the system drifts off to the northeast. The heaviest rain will stay offshore (good news!), but there will be on/off rain a times, especially south and east of the city.
It won’t be raining the entire time tomorrow, but keep the umbrella handy, especially if you’re along the coasts.
Have a great weekend!