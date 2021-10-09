NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s heartbreak in Harlem after a 3-year-old boy fell from a window and died.

It happened at an apartment building on West 133rd Street and Adam Clayton Powell, Jr. Boulevard.

As CBS2’s Jessica Moore reports, Daniel Galeas was just days from his 4th birthday, being homeschooled inside his apartment building with his siblings and cousins when he fell to his death.

A moment of innocence turned deadly. Family members say Daniel was jumping on the bed when he tripped and fell through an opening on the left side of this air conditioning unit that was not properly secured. He plummeted four stories down into a back courtyard.

“I just started crying because I didn’t see him breathing,” said neighbor Geraldo Busanet.

Busanet called 911.

“I never seen a baby take a last breath. It’s going to stay with me forever,” he said.

Daniel’s grandmother said she’s devastated. She says he was being homeschooled inside the fourth floor walkthrough when the accident happened around 10:20 a.m.

“I don’t know, it’s just… I feel bad,” his grandmother Maria Riviera said, sobbing.

Paramedics rushed Daniel to Harlem Hospital, but it was too late.

The building super told CBS2 the apartment was inspected two weeks ago with no issue. The Department of Buildings tells CBS2 it has “no relevant history” at the building.

“Someone failed here. They failed this child, they failed the person watching this child,” said Iesha Sekou.

The investigation is ongoing. Police are tying to determine who if anyone is at fault for the air conditioner installation and whether criminal charges are warranted.

Meanwhile, instead of a birthday party, Daniel’s family is now planning his funeral.

Editor’s note: This story was first published Oct. 8.