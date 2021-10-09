NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A passenger was detained after a Republic Airways flight made an emergency landing at LaGuardia Airport on Saturday afternoon.

It happened just after 3 p.m.

Port Authority Police say other passengers reported the individual was behaving suspiciously and erratically.

Republic Airways released the following statement:

“A Republic Airways aircraft, operating as American 4817, declared an emergency and landed at New York’s LaGuardia Airport without incident in response to passenger behavior near the end of the flight. Upon exiting the active runway, the aircraft stopped on a taxiway and conducted a precautionary emergency evacuation. Our crew responded to the situation in accordance with our procedures and with professionalism and a concern for safety of all aboard. Law enforcement and first responders met the aircraft and the passenger involved in the incident has been taken into custody. We apologize to our passengers for this disruption to their travels.”

According to Port Authority Police, the passenger who was allegedly behaving suspiciously was detained and is being interviewed. Other passengers who were sitting near the individual were also interviewed.

Video posted to social media shows Port Authority officers appearing to search a man who is lying on his stomach on the tarmac.

There were no reported injuries. There were a total of 76 passengers and six crew members on the flight.

The investigation is ongoing.

Stay with CBSNewYork.com for the latest on this developing story.