NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A mask dispute led to an attack inside an Apple Store in Manhattan on Friday.
It happened at the Apple Store on 14th Street and Ninth Avenue in the Meatpacking District around 6:45 p.m.
Police say a customer was asked to wear a mask, but he refused and allegedly stabbed a security guard in the stomach and arm and slashed him on the head.
"Screaming and people pushing and shoving … I saw him when they took him out in a stretcher, two paramedics followed by about five or six policemen," one witness said.
The security guard was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect fled the scene.
