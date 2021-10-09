NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to find a man accused of sexually assaulting women at Highbridge Park in Washington Heights.

According to police, the suspect, know as “Rafi,” assaulted and/or robbed at least two women at the park in August.

The first reported incident happened around midnight on Aug. 17.

Police said the suspect grabbed a 35-year-old sleeping woman, removed her clothes and sexually assaulted her. He allegedly stole the woman’s battery charger and fled on foot. The woman suffered cuts and bruises, police said.

Police said the same man entered the park with a woman on Aug. 26 around 9:30 p.m.

Once inside, he allegedly pulled out a straight razor and demanded the woman have sex with him. A struggle ensued when he started removing her clothes, according to police. The woman was able to break free and left the park. She suffered a cut on her hand, but refused medical attention, police said.

The man police are looking for is believed to be 40-50 years old with a medium build, missing front teeth, brown eyes and short, dark hair. He was last seen wearing a dark T-shirt, blue jeans, black sneakers and a black baseball cap.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.