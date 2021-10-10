NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Queen of Pop was spotted in Harlem on Friday, and she led a group of fans to church.
Madonna walked with a crowd down 125th Street to a church, performing "Like A Prayer" with a brass band.
The late-night impromptu performance came after she took the stage at the Red Rooster.
She posted pictures showing her singing on a piano while Jon Batiste, the band leader for "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," played.
The performance was celebrating the release of the film “Madame X” on Paramount+, ViacomCBS’s streaming service.