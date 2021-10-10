CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Harlem, Local TV, Madonna, New York, Red Rooster

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Queen of Pop was spotted in Harlem on Friday, and she led a group of fans to church.

Madonna walked with a crowd down 125th Street to a church, performing “Like A Prayer” with a brass band.

READ MORE: New Jersey Nurse Dies From Injuries Suffered After Being Knocked To Ground By Alleged Mugger In Times Square

The late-night impromptu performance came after she took the stage at the Red Rooster.

READ MORE: Passenger Detained After Republic Airways Flight Makes Emergency Landing At LaGuardia Airport

She posted pictures showing her singing on a piano while Jon Batiste, the band leader for “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” played.

MORE NEWS: Staten Island Neighbors Say Yard Sale Has Grown Into A Massive Eyesore

The performance was celebrating the release of the film “Madame X” on Paramount+, ViacomCBS’s streaming service.

CBSNewYork Team