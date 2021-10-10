NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police said a 14-year-old was shot inside a home in Queens on Sunday night.
The 14-year-old was shot in the back while inside a house on 243rd Street in Rosedale just before 9 p.m., police told CBS2's Cory James.
The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately known, but officers said the victim was taken to Long Island Jewish Medical Center and is expected to recover.
It was also unclear if anyone was inside the home at the time of the shooting.
James was told the suspect took off on foot.
