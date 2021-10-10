NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have released new video of a boy accused in a shooting at a Bronx playground.
Investigators said the child, who is holding a gun in the video, got into an argument with a 13-year-old boy and shot him in the knee.READ MORE: Rally Outside Barclays Center To Protest COVID Restrictions Impacting High School Student-Athletes
It happened inside Hunts Point Playground just before 6 p.m. Thursday.READ MORE: 18-Year-Old Charged With Shooting, Killing Mother At Staten Island Home
Police said the alleged shooter goes by the nickname “Chulo.” He is between 11 and 13 years old and is under five feet tall.
Investigators said the boy ran from the scene with four other people wanted for questioning.MORE NEWS: New Jersey Nurse Dies From Injuries Suffered After Being Knocked To Ground By Alleged Mugger In Times Square
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.