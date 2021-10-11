NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The annual Columbus Day Parade marches up Fifth Avenue on Monday after it was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.
The parade kicks off at 11:30 a.m. and goes from 44th Street to 72nd Street.READ MORE: Police Say Juan Hernandez Sexually Assaulted 12-Year-Old Girl On Bus
Organizers said this year’s event will include special guests and performances.READ MORE: Police Open Fire On Robbery Suspects Fleeing Midtown Traffic Stop
“You’re going to see a great parade. New York City is back… and the Italian American community is back to celebrate that,” said Angelo Vivolo, president of the Columbus Heritage Coalition.MORE NEWS: NYPD: 2 Men Wanted After Shooting In Wakefield
Organizers say New York City’s parade is the world’s largest celebration of Columbus and Italian heritage.