BAYONNE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The death of oncology nurse Maria Ambrocio is sending shockwaves throughout our area.

Ambrocio, 58, died after being knocked to the ground in Times Square Friday, allegedly by a man who was running away after mugging another woman.

Jermaine Foster, 26, was arrested, and now faces murder charges in Ambrocio’s death.

“She was just here. I mean, it’s really devastating. I have no words. I just wanted to cry,” Ambrocio’s brother Carlito Sta Maria said.

“It is a horrible thing. I don’t know what to tell you. I can’t feel it now because she’s gone. She’s gone,” friend Emilia Cruz said.

Cruz said they had just finished lunch when a man plowed into Ambrocio outside a pizzeria. Police said that man was being chased after stealing a woman’s phone.

According to police, Foster pushed Ambrocio. She cracked her skull when her head hit the pavement.

Foster took off, but was arrested a few minutes later, police said.

Sources told CBS2 Foster was also involved in a home invasion robbery shortly before the incident at a woman’s apartment near 38th Street and Sixth Avenue.

Sources said Foster was also arrested last month in Midtown after he allegedly groped a woman on the street. He was charged with forcible touching and sent to a hospital for a psychiatric evaluation.

“Our deepest condolences to the family of Maria Ambrocio. The killing of Maria Ambrocio near Times Square highlights one of our city’s greatest public safety challenges, the proliferation of people with untreated mental illness and drug addictions on our streets committing crimes without an effective strategy to address them. Our city needs to come together and solve these problems and those of us who work in these areas are willing and able to help. Let her death not be in vain,” said Tom Harris, president of the Times Square Alliance.

Ambrocio’s loved ones call her death senseless. They don’t understand why the suspect was on the street if he had a recent prior arrest.

“Heartbroken. Yes, and I’m angry. I’m angry for that person who did this to my sister. We want justice,” Sta Maria said.

“She was every friend that anybody wants to have. She was a very kind and caring person, extremely sincere, honest and loving,” Cruz said.

Ambrocio’s family said she immigrated to the U.S. from the Philippines in the late 1980s, and often sent money back home to her family.

She was married, with four stepchildren and several grandchildren.

A committed member of her church and the Filipino community, Ambrocio was passionate about being an oncology nurse at Bayonne Medical Center, traveling and music.

The CEO of CarePoint Health, Dr. Achintya Moulick, released the following statement about Ambrocio:

We are deeply saddened by the passing of our beloved colleague Maria Ambrocio, a cherished member of our CarePoint Health family. She spent 25 years as an oncology nurse in Bayonne Medical Center, and her untimely death is a profound loss to us all, especially those whose lives she touched each day. Maria devoted her life to helping others, caring for patients, and serving the community. She was caring, compassionate and outgoing. She loved to take pictures and spend time with friends and family. At work, she was generous and always promoted teamwork and positivity. Maria always appreciated those she worked with and was grateful for the comradery and teamwork. Another nurse who worked with Maria remembered her focus on patients: “Spend less time complaining and more time working, we need to take care of the patients.” That is truly who Maria was, “patient care first” was her motto. We are struggling to reconcile how this incredible nurse is suddenly no longer with us. Maria gave so much of her life to her community and patients, including her incredible sacrifices during the pandemic. Her life and commitment to patients and community inspire us. We are committed to ensuring her example and legacy drive us to improve patient care in the communities we serve. Those who knew her described Maria’s deep spiritual connection; this gave peace and reassurance to many in the CarePoint Health family last night. We will miss her very much. Our hearts and deepest sympathies go out to the Ambrocio family. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers as they go through this difficult time. CarePoint Health is providing grief counseling to our employees to help cope with this terrible loss.

A memorial Mass for Ambrocio will be held Monday afternoon.

CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon contributed to this report.