NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Manhattan police pursuit Monday morning ended with shots fired in Midtown.

Investigators said it started with a traffic stop involving a car that was used in a series of high-end robberies, CBS2’s John Dias reported.

Video showed a police helicopter hovering above the scene. An additional video showed a bullet hole in the car at the center of the investigation.

Police said it started on Sixth Avenue, but ended a block away on Fifth Avenue and 28th Street.

According to NYPD, police performed what’s called a “felony car stop” around 2:30 a.m. on a black BMW that was wanted in connection to other crimes. These stops occur when police have strong reason to believe a driver or passenger is suspected of having committed a serious crime.

In this case, police believed the suspects were targeting patrons leaving high-end restaurants and clubs. The suspects allegedly robbed them at gun point.

Police said the suspects were possibly eyeing an establishment in the area when officers on patrol spotted them. When they tried to stop the vehicle, the driver drove off.

The car got about a block away before police fired shots during the pursuit. No one was hit and the suspects did not fire back.

The driver ditched his car on the sidewalk and both suspects jumped out. Police were able to take one into custody, but the second ran away and was still on the loose.

A firearm was recovered in the vehicle and police said no one was hurt.

An internal investigation is underway, which is standard when a police officer’s weapon is fired.