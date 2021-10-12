CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New video shows a violent confrontation inside a Manhattan Apple store after a customer refused to wear a mask.

It happened Friday in the Meatpacking District.

(credit: CBS2)

The customer was asked to wear a mask, but refused. He can be seen on video attacking a security guard.

The suspect then left the store, but later came back, allegedly striking a female employee before stabbing the guard in the stomach and arm and slashing him on the head.

The guard was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect fled the scene.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

