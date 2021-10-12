NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New video shows a violent confrontation inside a Manhattan Apple store after a customer refused to wear a mask.
It happened Friday in the Meatpacking District.
The customer was asked to wear a mask, but refused. He can be seen on video attacking a security guard.
The suspect then left the store, but later came back, allegedly striking a female employee before stabbing the guard in the stomach and arm and slashing him on the head.
The guard was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect fled the scene.
