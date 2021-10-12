NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s a new art installation at One World Trade called “XO World.”
The sculpture is 12 feet high and was brought there via crate and hoisted in place via crane.
It’s inspired by the worldwide game of jacks — the X is a jack made up of crossed arms, which is love in sign language.
The O is the globe.
The artist, Daniel Anderson, is from New Jersey.
“The idea is to provide world peace from world trade, and to embrace the pillars of equality, unity, peace and love,” Anderson said.
There’s another sculpture in Oculus. It depicts four children of different races playing jacks, called “XO Play.”
It symbolizes childhood innocence and harmonious coexistence with the world.
The piece will be on display until December. XO World at World Trade will be there for the next two years.