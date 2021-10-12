NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – We’re learning new details about the man accused of trying to kidnap a 3-year-old girl in the Bronx.

The attempted abduction was captured on surveillance video, which police used to track down the suspect.

As CBS2’s John Dias reports, 27-year-old Santiago Salcedo was silent but smiling as authorities walked him out of a Bronx police precinct Monday in handcuffs. He’s facing several charges, including kidnapping and unlawful imprisonment.

Cops say he’s the man seen on video wrapped in a blanket trying to kidnap a little girl. Her panicked grandmother screamed for help while chasing him as the girls’ younger brothers stood by, terrified.

“She started screaming, the grandmother, ‘My little girl! My little girl!’ She was hysterical,” said witness Fermin Bracero. “It was like a movie but this is real life. It was crazy.”

Bracero works at the gas station on the corner of East Tremont and Baisely Avenues near where it happened around 1:15 p.m. Monday. Bracero is seen in the video sweeping the sidewalk and is one of the witnesses who jumped in.

“A lot of people started going towards him, so he must have gotten scared or something, dropped the girl, put the little girl down and walked away like nothing,” Bracero said.

The pack of good Samaritans then started their own search team.

“We went looking for him, but couldn’t find him,” Bracero said.

But police did. Officers say Salcedo fled on a scooter, then ditched it and walked off. Police found him sleeping in the doorway of a nearby business and recognized him from the video.

The attempted kidnapping has left the Throggs Neck neighborhood stunned, most praising the hero strangers who made sure the little girl was safe.

“I’m actually grateful they jumped in to help because if they didn’t, lord knows what would have happened to the kid,” said the child’s aunt Riomar Quinones.

“It’s good people, nice people,” said Mohemed Alterb, who works nearby.

Thankfully, police say the little girl wasn’t hurt.