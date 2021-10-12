CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A Wyoming coroner will reveal the results of Gabby Petito‘s autopsy Tuesday.

The Teton County coroner has scheduled a press conference this afternoon.

Petito was reported missing last month after a cross-country trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie.

Gabby Petito: Timeline Of Road Trip With Fiancé Brian Laundrie, Notable Dates And Events

Her body was later found in a remote camping area in Grand Teton National Park, and her death was ruled a homicide.

Authorities are still searching for Laundrie.

