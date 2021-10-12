NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A Wyoming coroner will reveal the results of Gabby Petito‘s autopsy Tuesday.
The Teton County coroner has scheduled a press conference this afternoon.READ MORE: Child Tax Credit: When Will Your October Payment Arrive?
Petito was reported missing last month after a cross-country trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie.
Gabby Petito: Timeline Of Road Trip With Fiancé Brian Laundrie, Notable Dates And EventsREAD MORE: Police Identify Jeffrey Evans, 55, As Suspect In Brutal Fort Greene Attempted Robbery Caught On Video
Her body was later found in a remote camping area in Grand Teton National Park, and her death was ruled a homicide.
Authorities are still searching for Laundrie.MORE NEWS: Bronx Attempted Kidnapping Suspect Santiago Salcedo All Smiles As He Leaves Precinct In Handcuffs