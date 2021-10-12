NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The search for the suspect who vandalized the statue of George Floyd at Union Square Park continues.
New video shows the man police are looking for getting off the subway, skateboard in hand.
Police say the suspect was riding the skateboard when he threw gray paint onto the statue of Floyd on Oct. 3.

￼WANTED￼for Criminal Mischief in the south plaza of Union Square Park # UnionSquarePark #manhattan On 10/03/21 @ 10:15 AM Reward up to $3500 Seen him? Know who he is? Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM us! Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! #YourCityYourCall pic.twitter.com/1hbcO8iXi8
— NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) October 4, 2021
He then fled the scene on the skateboard, heading north on the west side of Union Square Park.
The NYPD's Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.