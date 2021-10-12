NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New York Islanders need a name for their new puppy.
The black Labrador will become a guide dog for someone who is blind or visually impaired. It’s part of a program called “Puppy With a Purpose.”
He’s here, he’s perfect and we need everybody to vote on what his name should be! 🥰
Cast your vote now: https://t.co/YNBzZnzsm6 pic.twitter.com/YlSxEs66kI
— New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) October 11, 2021
The puppy will go through socialization training with the Islanders for 14-18 months.
