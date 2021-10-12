LATESTCoroner Says Gabby Petito Died By Strangulation
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New York Islanders need a name for their new puppy.

The black Labrador will become a guide dog for someone who is blind or visually impaired. It’s part of a program called “Puppy With a Purpose.”

The puppy will go through socialization training with the Islanders for 14-18 months.

To suggest a name for the dog, visit nhl.com/islanders/fans/islanders-puppy.

