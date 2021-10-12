By Justin Lewis, CBS2 Meteorologist
Tuesday we’ll see morning clouds with breaks of sun into the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 70s again.READ MORE: Child Tax Credit: When Will Your October Payment Arrive?
Tonight will be clear to partly cloudy with some patchy fog around the area. Temps will fall into the low 60s with 50s across our suburbs.
READ MORE: Police Identify Jeffrey Evans, 55, As Suspect In Brutal Fort Greene Attempted Robbery Caught On Video
Tomorrow’s looking decent: mostly to partly sunny and mild with highs in the low to mid 70s.
Thursday will be mostly to partly sunny, as well, with highs in the mid to upper 70s
MORE NEWS: Bronx Attempted Kidnapping Suspect Santiago Salcedo All Smiles As He Leaves Precinct In Handcuffs
Temperatures then spike on Friday (Saturday?) with highs well into the 70s… perhaps some low 80s inland, south and west.