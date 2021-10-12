NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A federal judge has granted a preliminary injunction against New York state’s vaccine mandate for health care workers.
The ruling sides with health care workers, and effectively protects the jobs of those who objected to the mandate on religious grounds.
In the ruling, the judge writes “there is no adequate explanation from defendants about why the ‘reasonable accommodation’ that must be extended to a medically exempt healthcare worker could not similarly be extended to a healthcare worker with a sincere religious objection.”
The state can still file an appeal to the ruling.
CBS2 has reached out to the governor’s office for comment.