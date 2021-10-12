CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By Cory James
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A woman was critically injured after being struck by a stray bullet in Brooklyn on Tuesday.

According to the NYPD, three teenagers got into an argument at Belmont and Georgia avenues in East New York just before 9 p.m. At some point, shots were fired.

At least one of those bullets hit a 30-year-old woman in the head. As CBS2’s Cory James reports, it appeared about a dozen bullets went flying.

She was taken to a local hospital and was last reported to be in critical condition.

Police are looking for the suspects, who took off.

